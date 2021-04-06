DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (FOX19) - Indiana’s mask mandate ends Tuesday.
Masks will only be recommended a new statewide advisory replacing the old one.
Several states such as Florida, Georgia and Tennessee have lifted mask requirements.
Indiana will still require them in:
- K-12 schools through the end of the current school year
- State buildings and facilities
- All COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites.
Under other changes that take effect Tuesday, customers are no required to stay seated at restaurants, bars, and nightclubs.
Six feet of spacing between tables and non-household parties is still recommended.
Local governments and private businesses can choose to enforce stricter guidelines.
Indiana reported more than 26,628 new cases of COVID-19 and 251 deaths in the past month, according to the latest state figures available from its state health department. Its positivity rate for unique individuals is nearly 11%.
Gov. Eric Holcomb has urged all Hoosiers to continue practicing social distancing and other safety measures. He has said he will continue to wear a mask during daily activities.
The end of Indiana’s mandate has raised concerns from some of his neighbors to the south.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Indiana’s decision was “concerning.”
Beshear said he planned on personally asking Gov. Holcomb to reconsider.
The two apparently never talked.
Beshear has said he will re-up Kentucky’s mask mandate for another 30 days until the end of April.
There is no firm date for dropping the mask mandate in Ohio.
Instead, Gov. Mike DeWine set an empirical threshold measured in Ohio’s case incident rate.
