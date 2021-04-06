Kentucky Derby: Infield-only general admission tickets go on sale Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (FOX19) - Fans are back to cheer on the Kentucky Derby this year as infield-only general admission tickets go on sale this week.
The race will be Saturday, May 1 at Churchill Downs racetrack in Louisville.
Last year’s event was moved from May for the first time since 1945 to September and held without spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This year, the racetrack will be selling a limited number of infield-only general admission tickets for the Kentucky Oaks on April 30 and the Kentucky Derby on May 1 starting at noon on Wednesday.
To get yours, visit www.kentuckyderby.com/tickets/2021-derby-week-tickets.
“The Kentucky Derby experience is synonymous with fun and excitement and we’re thrilled to welcome fans back to our Infield,” said Churchill Downs Racetrack President Mike Anderson in a prepared statement. “We remain committed to relying on the most recent scientific evidence we have surrounding COVID-19, and with Kentucky Derby Week three weeks away, we are encouraged by the favorable trajectory.
“In addition to a low positivity rate, Kentucky’s vaccination efforts have reached approximately 40 percent of adult Kentuckians with every indication that those numbers will continue to rapidly increase over the coming weeks leading into this year’s Derby.”
Seating capacity for the Oaks and Derby will be limited to about 40 to 50 percent capacity for reserved seats.
General admission tickets will be limited to 25 to 30 percent of the infield’s total capacity.
Face masks will be required for for Derby Week 2021, including those who are fully vaccinated, according to the Derby’s website.
Derby Day Infield-only General Admission tickets, which will not have access to the Frontside of the venue, are $75 if purchased prior to April 18; $80 if purchased between April 19-30; and $85 if purchased on Derby Day.
Two-day Infield-only General Admission tickets for both Oaks and Derby are $120 if purchased prior to April 18 or $135 if purchased between April 19-29. An official program is included with all tickets.
Guests who purchase Infield-only General Admission tickets must enter Churchill Downs through the Infield Admission Gate at Central Avenue and Fourth Street.
The Infield-only General Admission tickets will not have access to the Frontside of the venue.
General Admission guests will have access to food and beverage options for purchase at Infield concession stands.
Infield guests will also have designated restrooms and wagering windows.
Additional ticket inventory to Oaks and Derby also is available, including uncovered reserved bleacher seating in the First Turn; uncovered reserved box seating for six in the Infield; and First and Second Floor Grandstand reserved seats.
All reserved seats include all-inclusive food, non-alcoholic beverages and alcoholic beverages.
Guests with tickets who are unable to attend the Kentucky Derby, Kentucky Oaks or other events can utilize the Kentucky Derby Ticket Exchange, the official fan-to-fan resale marketplace and only authorized resale platform, to resell tickets.
The Official Kentucky Derby Ticket Exchange allows guests to resell tickets, charge face value or above and guarantee authenticity through Ticketmaster verified tickets.
Notification of the availability of additional tickets to Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks will be made by way of email and social media.
Fans are encouraged to subscribe to the Kentucky Derby’s email distribution list online at https://www.kentuckyderby.com/tickets/newsletter-signup and follow @KentuckyDerby on social media to stay updated on any changes to ticket availability.
Those interested in attending Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks can also visit Derby Experiences, the Kentucky Derby’s Official Experience Package Partner, to explore a variety of packages combining Derby and Oaks seats with access to exclusive lounges, VIP Fast Access passes, hotel and transportation accommodations and more.
Information is available online at www.derbyexperiences.com/kentucky-derby-2021.
