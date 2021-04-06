Motorcyclist killed in Bond Hill crash identified

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The motorcyclist killed early Sunday in Bond Hill has been identified.
Tiant Carter, 45, died at the scene of the crash in the 1900 block of Langdon Farm Road around 1:50 a.m., according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
Carter was riding a 2006 Suzuki Burgman 400 motorcycle west on Langdon Farm Road when he lost control of the motorcycle.
Officers say he went off the right side of the road, hit a curb, and then a tree.
Carter was not wearing a helmet, police said.
Officers say excessive speed was not a factor in the crash. Impairment is yet to be determined.
