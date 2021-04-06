Motorcyclist killed in Bond Hill crash identified

Motorcyclist killed in Bond Hill crash identified
The man was not wearing a helmet, police said. (Source: WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet | April 6, 2021 at 12:43 PM EDT - Updated April 6 at 12:43 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The motorcyclist killed early Sunday in Bond Hill has been identified.

Tiant Carter, 45, died at the scene of the crash in the 1900 block of Langdon Farm Road around 1:50 a.m., according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Carter was riding a 2006 Suzuki Burgman 400 motorcycle west on Langdon Farm Road when he lost control of the motorcycle.

Officers say he went off the right side of the road, hit a curb, and then a tree.

Carter was not wearing a helmet, police said.

Officers say excessive speed was not a factor in the crash. Impairment is yet to be determined.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.