Near 80 Degrees On Tuesday Afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Another warm day with a sun and cloud mix on tap for Tuesday. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s with a high of 78 degrees.
Wednesday we will see clouds increase by later day but still very warm in the mid the 70s. Looks like the next rain-maker arrives late Wednesday night into Thursday. Rain and thunder will arrive Thursday with scattered showers Friday and Saturday.
After a string of days with high temperatures in the 70s, temperatures return to normal by Thursday. That means high temperatures in the 60s. Which will last into the week after this coming week.
