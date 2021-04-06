Ohio event organizers react to no capacity limits at outdoor events

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Capacity limits at outdoor events are no more under Ohio’s revised health orders, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday.
“Last time we did an outside performance, performers were tearing up and people were coming up to us just thanking us for doing this,” Vice President of Marketing and Engagement with ArtsWave Kathy DeBrosse said.
The health order does limit groups to 10 people or less and they must be spaced out by at least six feet.
“I’m pretty stoked about it, pretty excited,” David Moody said. “Kind of just having been inside for so long and excited to get back out.”
“It’s a bit more of a COVID risk because cases are starting to spike back up again,” Tristan Vanderheyden said.
However, event organizers say this is a step in the right direction.
“This is progress, we’re all moving forward and in a safe way,” DeBrosse said.
The updated order is good timing for ArtsWave because the organization just kicked off its outdoor parks series.
“The opera has reimagined its opera season to be outside, Shakespeare in the Park,” DeBrosse said. “Cincy Ballet is gonna be outside, the symphony will be outside.”
3CDC is also starting its outdoor events.
“We have live music starting back up, we’re having a jazz series that starts in May,” 3CDC Senior Events Marketing Manager Emily Stowe said. “We have pop-up concerts in the park starting this month on Fridays and Sundays.”
Stowe says no capacity limits won’t change their guidelines already in place.
“It’s not gonna affect our events all that much,” Stowe said. “We have been requiring masks and we have been spacing people in our events since we resumed programming last summer.”
Riverbend’s director of marketing for music and event management says the venue still can’t hold concerts with the guidelines in place.
