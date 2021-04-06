ODOT prepares for road construction season in Ohio

By Chris Riva | April 6, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT - Updated April 6 at 6:31 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Ohio Department of Transportation has plans for 160 projects this summer.

The projects range from bridge replacements to bike path improvements.

One of the biggest ones will be along I-75 from the Glendale Milford interchange to the Kemper Road overpass. Crews will soon begin adding a fourth lane in each direction.

Adding the fourth lane will take two or three years to complete.

This is part of 950 statewide projects and nearly $2 billion invested into road projects across the state.

