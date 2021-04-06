ODOT prepares for road construction season in Ohio

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Ohio Department of Transportation has plans for 160 projects this summer.
The projects range from bridge replacements to bike path improvements.
One of the biggest ones will be along I-75 from the Glendale Milford interchange to the Kemper Road overpass. Crews will soon begin adding a fourth lane in each direction.
Adding the fourth lane will take two or three years to complete.
This is part of 950 statewide projects and nearly $2 billion invested into road projects across the state.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.