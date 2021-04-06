Ohio’s new ‘Stand Your Ground’ self-defense law takes effect Tuesday. What you need to know:

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio’s new “Stand Your Ground” self-defense law takes effect Tuesday.
It removes the duty to retreat before using deadly force in public, not just inside their homes and vehicles.
A person must be in fear for their life or serious injury, have the legal right to be where they are and explain why it happened.
They cannot be the instigator.
In cases where there is evidence to suggest that a person used force in self-defense, the burden will now be on prosecutors to prove otherwise.
The new law does not otherwise change the circumstances in which deadly force can be used.
Several other states have adopted stand your ground laws including Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina and Florida.
