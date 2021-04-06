School districts addressing students’ social issues created from pandemic

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - School districts’ plans are being put into action after Gov. Mike DeWine called on them to find ways to help students with the learning gap created by the pandemic.
While each district’s response to the educational shortfalls created by the pandemic is similar, the social issues created are being addressed in different ways.
“Whenever you have kids that have been out of school for about five months, as we had for all of our students coming back in-person, we knew that there would be some adjustments getting back into their routine at school, especially for our youngest kids,” said Lakota Executive Director of Curriculum Instruction Keith Koehne.
Lakota was working on a recovery plan well ahead of DeWine’s February announcement, according to Koehne.
“We knew all the way back to last spring that we would need to be able to track the impact of the pandemic on the way that we were learning and what kids were going through,” said Koehne.
Monroe Schools plan outlines the use of Mindful Music Moments throughout the learning day and Hornet Videos. Mason plans to build on their Hope Squad, which has been helping kids and parents deal with anxiety throughout the pandemic.
Middletown plans to expand enrichment opportunities during and after school hours.
In many cases, these plans will require additional resources.
“We were able to kind of build on the scaffolding that we already had in place to provide supports for those students, but we knew that it was going to be a little more unique,” said Koehne. “So, throughout things like CARES Act funding and other funding from the federal government, we’ve been able to provide some of those supports for our kids.”
Many of the plans include adding extra resources for students who need one-on-one attention.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.