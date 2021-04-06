Sheriff: Scam is robbing Hamilton County elderly of tens of thousands of dollars

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A scam has robbed several innocent elderly Hamilton County residents of tens of thousands of dollars - and more are at risk of becoming victims, sheriff’s investigators announced Tuesday.
“This scam involves an individual calling an elderly resident claiming to be a family member in trouble,” the sheriff’s office said in an advisory.
Generally, the caller states he has a grandson who has caused an accident and needs money, either to settle in court or to bond out of jail.
“The callers are very convincing, and usually have the name of the family member they are purporting to be.”
The sheriff’s office has made several arrests related to this, but investigators suspect the criminal organization is continuing to operate and continues to use “newly recruited couriers.”
The sheriff’s office is urging those with elderly family members to sit down and talk with them about these types of scams.
“Please know that no legitimate Attorney or Law Enforcement Agency will ever solicit large amounts of cash over the phone,” sheriff’s officials wrote. “If an individual receives a phone call similar to what has been outlined here, we are asking them to hang up immediately and contact their local law enforcement agency.”
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.