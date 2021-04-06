Has the streetcar turned the corner? City data shows increased ridership

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hourly ridership on the Cincinnati Bell Connector is trending up in 2021, giving riders and transit advocates reason for optimism as the city looks forward to the end of the pandemic.
Hourly ridership in March was up 20 percent over ridership in the same month of 2019, according to city data.
Ridership on a per hour basis is up by as much as 81 percent on Mondays, though every day shows gains in hourly riders over 2019.
The trend is doubly significant in light of the fact that thousands of downtown workers, some who used the streetcar for lunchtime or after-work trips, haven’t yet returned to their offices.
Total ridership is down about 4.8 percent, as the streetcar ran with reduced hours through fall and winter. The system is back to its original hours as of Sunday, so April’s data should paint a more complete picture of ridership gains.
Streetcar supporters like transit advocate and Cincinnati City Council candidate Derek Baumann attribute the increases both to free fares and changes in the system itself.
“We’ve just got a series now of positive steps that are taking place, that are driving not only the increase in ridership, but also the increase of people in Downtown and OTR, enjoying the spring here in Cincinnati,” Baumann said.
Development along the streetcar line has never been an issue. Most recently, the developer of a project at Liberty and Elm streets in Over-the-Rhine committed $1.45 million to the streetcar budget through a voluntary tax incentive contribution agreement. VTICA contributions were always intended to pay a greater share of the streetcar’s operating costs over time.
Still, the embattled system has faced a number of challenges since its 2015 launch, including faulty air compressors, broken ticket vending machines, continued track blockages and a murky leadership structure contributing to the system’s status as a political football.
The city shut down streetcar operations from March-August 2020 due to the spread of COVID-19, though there’s little empirical support for the notion that the virus spreads in public transit settings.
When the streetcar reopened, Cincinnati City Council overrode a mayoral veto to make the urban circulator fare-free, something transit advocates like Baumann had been clamoring for since its launch.
“The machines themselves were kind of bulky,” Baumann said of the original fare-paying process. “The app wasn’t very convenient to use, so a lot of people just avoided it, just because of that friction of the fares.”
Improved signal priority at certain intersections and a decline in the number of track blockages has sped the streetcar up, but few differences are as striking as the fare-free model.
For some, it was a long time coming. Council members David Mann and Greg Landsmann voiced support as early as 2018 in motions recommending the city look at eliminating fares.
The administration produced a report in October 2019 that found the cost of collecting fares to be upwards of $200,000. Fare revenue, by contrast, was only around $400,000 that year.
To supporters of the fare-free model, the benefits of increased ridership on advertising revenues and real estate investment along the line outweighed that $200,000 difference.
Now, as pandemic restrictions are lifted across Ohio, Baumann and other transit advocates say folks have a speedier and much-improved streetcar line to look forward to.
