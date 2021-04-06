Man accused of pointing gun at police arrested following chase, sheriff says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man accused of pointing a gun at police led officers on a chase before crashing in Reading.
Dale Smith III, 23, was shot at after he aimed a gun at a Lockland police officer on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
Smith was not hit and took off from the scene in the 300 block of Wyoming Avenue.
The sheriff’s office says someone helped Smith get away but he ended up crashing his vehicle in the 7900 block of Reading Road.
He ran from the scene but was Tased by a Cincinnati police officer who responded to a call for backup.
Smith is in the hospital receiving treatment for minor injuries, the sheriff’s office says.
