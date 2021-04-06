Why Cincinnati police could leave a pink ‘report card’ on your car

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The next time you go to your car, you might find what looks like a pink ticket beneath your windshield wiper.
But it’s not a ticket. It’s a report card.
Cincinnati police are responding to a rash of car break-ins in neighborhoods around town by giving vehicle-owners a precautionary warning if they’re doing something that might attract thieves.
Officers are checking for things like unlocked doors, CPD says, as well as cash and coins, open windows and valuables left in plain sight.
The pink report card will let you know if you’ve “passed” or “failed” the inspection. That is, police aren’t leaving the cards only on vehicles that fail, otherwise they’d be giving thieves a pretty good roadmap to their spoils.
CPD says the report cards are not tickets. Instead, they’re a way to make you aware that you could fall victim to theft if you aren’t careful.
Police provide the following tips to make sure you aren’t victimized:
- Always make sure to lock your vehicle;
- Never leave your key fob or spare key in your car;
- If you have valuables in your car, put them in the trunk; and
- Make sure to park in a well lit, visible area.
