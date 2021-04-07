Amelia Walmart reopened after bomb threat causes evacuation

AMELIA, Ohio (FOX19) - The Walmart in Amelia is back open after it was evacuated Tuesday for a bomb threat.
Someone called the Amelia Walmart pharmacy on Tuesday and made a bomb threat, Pierce Township police said.
The store was evacuated as police and firefighters responded to the threat.
K-9 teams with the Cincinnati Police Department checked Walmart for possible devices, which turned up empty, according to police.
The Walmart was reopened following the search.
Police say they are investigating.
