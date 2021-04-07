Bengals release veteran player

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Bengals announced Wednesday they released HB Giovani Bernard.
A ninth-year player out of the University of North Carolina, Bernard originally was a second-round draft pick of the Bengals in 2013, the team said in a prepared statement.
He played in 115 games (30 starts) over his eight seasons in Cincinnati, and rushed for 3697 yards and 22 TDs on 921 carries.
Bernard also was a significant contributor in the passing game, as his 342 career receptions are the most by a running back in Bengals history, and his 2867 receiving yards are second-most.
