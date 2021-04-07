Butler County drive-in announces reopening date

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - A Butler County drive-in movie theater announced Wednesday it will reopen for the 2021 season next weekend, on Friday, April 16.
Holiday Auto Theatre off Old Oxford Road in Hamilton is one of the few drive-ins in remaining in the Tri-State.
The first double feature of the season will be “Godzilla vs. King Kong” and “Wonder Woman 1984.”
Tickets are available online at https://www.holidayautotheatre.com/index.php
Holiday Auto Theatre saw a resurgence of business last summer amid the coronavirus pandemic as parents scrambled for safe and fun ways to keep quarantine-weary children and teenagers entertained.
Shows were sold out or near to it in June and July 2020 as the drive-in held showings of 1980s classics like “E.T.”; “The Empire Strikes Back” and “The Goonies.”
