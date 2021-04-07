City of Cincinnati files lawsuit to temporarily close Galla Park

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The City of Cincinnati filed a lawsuit Tuesday to shut down Galla Park for a full year.
The lawsuit cites occasions when employees served alcohol to minors and drunk patrons fighting in the streets.
The City’s lawsuit says not only does Galla Park operate without following liquor laws, but is a source of drunken disorder.
“The City has worked very hard with the proprietor’s owners to get the problem under control, and it hasn’t happened,” says Cincinnati Council Member David Mann.
The City of Cincinnati says in a statement, “The City filed this lawsuit in response to Galla Park’s persistent and flagrant violation of liquor laws, including several occasions where patrons were overserved that resulted in unsafe situations for the patrons and other members of the public.”
On one occasion, an employee took an unconscious person outside and left them on the pavement, according to the lawsuit.
The employee told a responding officer he was doing so at the instruction of the bar’s owner, Michael Mercer, the lawsuit reads.
“Liquor licenses are not a right, it’s a privilege granted by the state,” says Mann. “And the city has a lot to say about whether liquor licenses should be renewed. Our police have worked a lot with these owners, I know, and compliance hasn’t been achieved. So, we don’t have any choice.”
The lawsuit requests Galla Park be shut down for one year and secure the property with padlocks.
