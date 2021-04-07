Coroner IDs man found in burned vehicle in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We now know the identity of a man inside a car that caught on fire in East Price Hill last month.
Joseph Reuteman, 58, was found dead after Cincinnati firefighters put out a fully involved vehicle fire in the 1400 block of Neff Avenue on March 30, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
Coroner’s officials said last week they had to use dental and X-ray records to help identify him.
Cincinnati homicide detectives are conducting a death investigation, which is customary in these situations, according to the coroner’s office.
Cincinnati fire arson investigators also are looking into it.
Further details were not immediately available.
