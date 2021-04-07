Demolition on historic downtown hotel continues

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A historic downtown hotel is coming down near the Duke Energy Center.
Crews have started tearing down the Millennium Hotel.
The 872-room Millennium Hotel shut down at the end of 2019 and now will be torn down piece-by-piece in a project that will end in June 2022.
Elm Street is shut down between Fifth and Sixth streets during the demolition.
Sidewalks closest to the demolition site on the south side of Sixth and the north side of Fifth also will remain shut down.
