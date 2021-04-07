Driver sentenced to prison in crash that killed woman in Dearborn County

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (FOX19) - A driver has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to driving under the influence in a wrong-way crash that killed a woman and injured her fiancé in Dearborn County.
On March 4, Jeb McGeorge entered a plea of guilty to operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II substance causing death and operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II substance causing catastrophic injury.
On April 1, the court heard testimony and evidence was presented, Judge Cleary sentenced 21-year-old McGeorge to 18 years in prison.
The crash happened on June 27, 2020.
Prosecutor Lynn Deddens said McGeorge was traveling at a high rate of speed on the wrong side of US Highway 50, when he struck a vehicle containing two occupants.
One of the victims of the crash, Alejandra Aguero-Vazquez, 21, died as a result of the injuries sustained from the accident. Alejandra’s fiancé, Carlos Solis sustained severe injuries.
Deddens said McGeorge was operating a vehicle under the influence of THC, Clonazepam and Xanax.
“While I am happy that justice was rendered, nothing will bring Alejandra back to her family. There is a community, a family and fiancé who miss her immensely,” she said in a news release.
McGeorge pleaded guilty but open to the court, allowing Judge Cleary to make the determination of the final sentence.
“Drug Dealers of any kind are not welcome in Dearborn County,” Prosecutor Deddens said. “When who people say that marijuana and other drug use are victimless crimes, they need to remember this terrible event.”
