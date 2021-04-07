Dry and Warm today, rain arrives overnight

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Look for a high of 78 degrees this afternoon with a just a slight chance for a few evening showers moving in from the west. Occasional showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight tonight and continue into Thursday.
Temperatures drop back into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees on Thursday, but it will be a damp and dreary day. Rain tapers off early on Friday morning. We’ll dry out by Friday afternoon. Go ahead and keep your daytime plans for Saturday but watch for a chance for rain and thunder by the afternoon.
The extended forecast features a return to colder-than-normal levels by the end of the seven-day outlook. Get ready for highs in the upper 50s and low 60s from April 13 through April 20.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.