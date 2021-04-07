Four adults, teen indicted in connection with series of murders in Cincinnati, prosecutor says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Four adults and a teen have been indicted in connection with four murders in the Cincinnati area, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced Wednesday.
The four killings happened between Jan. 31 and Feb. 18, Deters says.
The first was the murder of 19-year-old Jeremiah Campbell on Jan. 31.
According to Deters, someone hired Carl Godfrey to kill Campbell. The prosecutor says Godfrey and Jason Gray went to where Campbell was staying in Avondale and shot him.
The next night, the 14-year-old indicted for murder shot and killed Terrance North, Deters says.
North and another person were inside a vehicle in Fairmount on Feb. 1 when the teen started shooting at them, according to a news release from the prosecutor’s office. The other victim survived, but North died.
Godfrey was hired to kill someone else on Feb. 16, Deters says, but he sent three other people instead.
Conn Inabnitt drove Gray, Mario Gordon, and the 14-year-old to the intended target’s home in Westwood, Deters says.
When the target arrived, he was in a vehicle with two other people including 27-year-old Deontray Otis.
Otis, who was not the intended target according to Deters, was shot and killed. The two other people in the car survived.
The final murder on Feb. 18 was retaliation for another incident, according to Deters.
Godfrey and the 14-year-old went to Millvale where they ran into Donnell Steele, 30.
Deters says the two suspects shot and killed Steele but he was not specifically targeted.
“This group has caused irreparable harm to our community and impacted several families forever through these horrific crimes,” Police Chief Eliot Isaac said.
“The violence perpetrated by and on young men in our city is out of control,” Deters stressed. “And we must get a handle on it quickly to stop the cycle of trauma and victimization. Our communities cannot thrive if there are people in them causing this kind of chaos.”
Gray was arrested in Mississippi and is pending extradition back to Ohio, the prosecutor’s office says.
All five, who were indicted on murder and other charges, face life in prison if they are convicted, Deters says.
