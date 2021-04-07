Fundraiser for local K9 police units this weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The annual fundraising 5k for The Matt Haverkamp Foundation will be held in-person this weekend at Spring Grove Cemetery.
There’s also a virtual race option.
The foundation was founded in November 2005 in remembrance of Golf Manor K9 Officer Matt Haverkamp, who died in a car crash. He created the community’s first bike patrol and K-9 units.
The foundation supports local police departments by raising money and then purchasing K9s.
Participants in the 5K can register in-person on race day Sunday until 8:30 a.m.
The race begins at 9 a.m. and wraps up about noon.
The top finishers will receive Matt’s 5k Pursuit medals.
Since its inception, the foundation has purchased 80 K9s.
In 2020 alone, it assisted eight departments, funding 10 K9s as well as vests, heat alarms for their vehicles and training and equipment.
Overall, more than $771,593 has been invested in law enforcement agencies.
The 2021 goal is to help at least two local departments that have requested the foundation’s assistance.
