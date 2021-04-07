Middletown shooting victim identified, arrest warrant issued for suspect

By Jared Goffinet | April 7, 2021 at 3:51 PM EDT - Updated April 7 at 3:51 PM

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - A 29-year-old has been identified as the victim killed in a shooting over the weekend.

Angel Vasquez-Munguia, 29, of Indianapolis, was found dead by police on April 3, according to the Middletown Division of Police.

Officers were called shortly before 10 p.m. for gunshots in the 4100 block of Bonita Drive, police say.

Vasquez-Munguia was found dead in a driveway when police got there.

Tomas Prieto Morales, 52, is a suspect in the shooting, police say.

An arrest warrant for murder has been issued for Morales.

Middletown Division of Police are searching for Tomas Prieto Morales, 52, they say is the suspect in a fatal shooting that took place Saturday night. (Source: Middletown Division of Police)

Anyone with information on Morales is asked to call 911 or 513-425-7700. Those with information on the death can contact Det. Morgan at 513-425-7735.

