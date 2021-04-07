$31 million repaving project approved for Middletown’s pockmarked roads

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - Middletown City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve a $31 million road repaving project.
A total of 202 streets will be repaved by the end of 2022. Money for the project will come from an income tax increase voters approved in November.
Repaving will begin on the worst streets.
Middletown City Manager Jim Palenick says a lower than anticipated bid by the company that will do the work allowed for more streets to be included.
“We’re actually able to do $4 million more in paving than we first anticipated, so instead of 137 lane miles that we thought we would do, we’ll do over 150 miles,” Palenick said.
Construction is set to begin in May, weather permitting.
“They’re in bad shape, and everybody knows it,” Middletown resident Scott Wright said of the roads.
Wright praises Middletown’s historic housing stock but says the roads have deteriorated to the point where change was needed. That’s why he spoke at the council meeting Tuesday.
“I had to say something and do something to make something happen,” he said.
Little did Wright know, his street was already on the list of streets to be repaved in the newly approved project.
“It was kind of instant gratification,” Wright said. “I didn’t think I would get that kind of answer that quickly.”
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.