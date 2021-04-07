Mother of young girl who died from child abuse launching foundation in her memory

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Three years after her little girl died at the hands of a relative, a Cincinnati mother is devoting her life to helping others impacted by child abuse in her daughter’s memory.
Danielle Stallworth’s 15-month-old daughter Kassidy Smith died in April 2018. Kassidy’s uncle, Recardo Woods, is currently in prison for injuring Kassidy to the point that she died.
“It was like losing a part of me. I consider my kids a part of myself,” Stallworth said. “She was a happy baby. She was overly energetic.”
Kassidy’s then four-month-old sister Korri also spent time in the hospital due to injuries. Thankfully, Korri is now three and has made great strides in her recovery.
“We’ve had a number of MRI scans and follow-up appointments, but luckily can say she’s progressing pretty well. The bleeding and fluid that she had is completely gone,” Stallworth said.
In honor of Kassidy, Stallworth has devoted her life to helping protect other children.
“I’m actually in school for human services, my associate’s degree, and with that I want to open the Kassidy’s Angels Foundation for Child Abuse Prevention,” Stallworth said.
Not only does Stallworth plan to launch an organization in her daughter’s memory, she is also hosting a walk this weekend. They will be making stops at the Hamilton County Job and Family Services building, the prosecutor’s office and the courthouse.
“Each location tells a part of the story within child abuse,” Stallworth said.
Stallworth said she misses Kassidy terribly, but believes what she is doing will make a difference. She wants child abuse survivors to know they are not alone, and she encourages parents to look for signs that something might be wrong.
“We can be those voices that can save a lot of kids, a lot of babies,” Stallworth said. “If you see anything, don’t be afraid to speak up. Child abuse is not okay.”
Stallworth added that she is related to Nylo Lattimore, the 3-year-old boy Cincinnati police believe was murdered and is now missing. She said what happened to Nylo also inspired her to help other children.
The Kassidy’s Angels walk will take place Saturday, April 10 starting at 11:45 a.m. at the Hamilton County JFS building at 222 E. Central Parkway in Cincinnati. The walk will end at the courthouse.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
