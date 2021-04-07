The Ochocinco Diet: Chad Johnson entices Joe Burrow to start his nutrition plan

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Bengals’ legend Chad Johnson stayed true to his word by leaving Joe Burrow a sample of his nutrition plan.
Ochocinco’s meal plan is well known by now.
The former Bengals wide receiver eats McDonald’s more than the average person, yet he still stays in great shape.
Johnson tweeted in March he wanted to meet up with two players rehabbing from injuries: Burrow and Browns’ wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
Ocho said he wanted to give them a six-month meal prep plan so they would not get injured this upcoming season.
Burrow responded to the offer saying, “Sorry Chad, I can’t eat McDonald’s every day.”
Johnson was in Cincinnati recently and left Burrow a sample of the meal plan, McDonald’s breakfast.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.