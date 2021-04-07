Officials want public input on new Kenton County park

KENTON CO., Ky. (FOX19) - The weather is nice and that means parks are a popular place to be right now.
A new park in Kenton County is already being used by people living there, but officials hope with input from the public, they can use the space for much more in the future.
Off of Independence Station Road is the new Kenton County Park. It is more than 200 acres of passive recreation.
There is a pond for catch and release fishing and plenty of paved paths because it used to be a golf course.
Now, officials have a question for the public. What do you want to see here?
“We want to know what the community wants,” explains Kenton County Judge Kris Knochelmann. “We want to know what Kenton County residents want in this 225 acres and an asset that’s already being utilized today for trails and whatnot. But we want to think more boldly than that because we know green space is so critical to the community.”
About a year ago, part of the Fox Run Golf Course closed due to being underused, and Kenton County Parks and Recreation took over the rest.
Golfers still have two 18-hole courses to use that border part of this 225-acre space.
Many people are using it already for biking, walking, running, fishing, and more.
“It is open now and will stay open,” says Judge Knochelmann. “There’s actually some weekend yoga classes being held on some shelter that we have there. We hosted a track [cross country] meet. They couldn’t find a space, so some northern Kentucky high schools hosted some track [cross country] meets. It was brutal on the students, but nobody was complaining other than the fact it was tough.”
A virtual meeting will be held next week to seek public input on the park space. That is the first step in a long-term plan for the new park.
“Number one, it’s a public space, so it isn’t just what the four fiscal court members want,” continues Judge Knochelmann. “It’s about what the public wants and sees as a need and there’s always that mindset that we have aspirations of something very grandiose at the time, but we also have to check that with the cost.”
Here is a link to the meeting happening on April 14 at 5:30 p.m. If you can’t attend virtually, they will still have the survey available as well as the recorded meeting online.
