Ohio woman, 28, reflects on miracle birth during deathly battle with COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - One year after an Ohio woman struck by COVID-19 delivered her baby boy while sedated, both mother and child are healthy.
Now life moves on for Megan Sites, her husband and their son, Jamison, whose first birthday the family will celebrate on Friday.
But the pandemic has a way of complicating happy endings. Megan has good days; she has some bad ones as well. The experience she once described as horrifying is still fresh in her mind.
“I never thought I would be back here,” Megan told FOX19 NOW on Tuesday.
The 28-year-old was pregnant when she tested positive for COVID-19 at a Dayton hospital. Megan drove herself to the emergency room when she started having breathing problems, and because of social distancing orders, she had to do it without her husband.
“I’m going to be by myself, and I’m going to die alone... That was my biggest fear, that I wasn’t going to have anyone with me,” she said.
Doctors placed Megan on a ventilator and then sedated her as her condition worsened. Eventually she was flown to UCMC so she could get ECMO treatment, which provides short-term life support for patients with a failing heart and/or lungs.
At the time, Megan’s physician said they hadn’t seen a pregnant patient in such bad shape. Her husband was told she had a 40 percent chance of surviving.
But the treatment worked, and soon Megan woke up realizing she had already given birth. Doctors told her they had to deliver Jamison to save his life.
One year later, Megan is full of mixed emotions, though gratitude predominates.
“I could be sitting here mourning the loss of my baby this week, but instead I’m trying to get him to stop eating my phone,” she joked.
Still, the trauma of what she endured has left her with emotional scars.
“I get nightmares quite a bit, of just things that happened,” she said. “In my dream, I’ll wake up, and I’m still on a ventilator.”
Megan says she plans on telling Jamison his birth story someday.
“I don’t know if he’ll ever fully understand the severity of the situation and everything, the magnitude... like how much of a miracle he is out of it all,” she said.
