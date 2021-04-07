Pedestrian struck, critically hurt on I-471, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 57-year-old pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after he was struck on northbound Interstate 471 overnight, Cincinnati police said.
It happened about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, closing the interstate for several hours.
All lanes reopened about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The pedestrian was struck when he attempted to cross the highway and stepped into the path of a 2020 Honda, according to police.
He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition.
His name will not be released until his family is notified, police said.
The driver of the Honda, 22, suffered minor injuries and also was taken to the hospital.
She was wearing her seatbelt.
Excessive speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash, police say.
The Cincinnati Police Traffic Unit is continuing to investigate.
Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to call them at 513-352-2514.
FOX19 NOW will update this story on air and all our digital platforms.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.