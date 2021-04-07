Pedestrian struck Downtown on I-471 ramp, police say

By Jennifer Edwards Baker | April 7, 2021 at 3:59 AM EDT - Updated April 7 at 5:16 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A pedestrian was struck and injured on the ramp from northbound Interstate 471 to northbound I-71 overnight, Cincinnati police say.

It happened about midnight, closing the ramp and interstate until about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The pedestrian’s condition was not immediately available.

The Cincinnati Police Traffic Unit is investigating.

