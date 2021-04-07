Pedestrian struck Downtown on I-471 ramp, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A pedestrian was struck and injured on the ramp from northbound Interstate 471 to northbound I-71 overnight, Cincinnati police say.
It happened about midnight, closing the ramp and interstate until about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The pedestrian’s condition was not immediately available.
The Cincinnati Police Traffic Unit is investigating.
FOX19 NOW will update this story on air and all our digital platforms.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.