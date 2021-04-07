Person of interest in Adams County homicide under arrest in Butler County, dispatchers say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A person of interest is under arrest in Butler County in connection with a homicide in Adams County, dispatchers say.
The person of interest was taken into custody by Trenton police overnight, they confirm.
Adams County deputies found a man’s body in a home on State Route 781 about 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to dispatch.
The name of the person under arrest and the victim were not released.
We have a request for comment into Trenton police.
Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers said early Wednesday he had no details.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release more information later Wednesday, dispatchers say.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.