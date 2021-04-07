Police, family seeking information in I-71 shooting that killed young mother

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police continue to investigate the shooting death of a young mother in her car near Interstate-71 last year.
Micaela Stevenson, 34, was one of two people found shot on the highway on April 5, 2020.
Police located them in a crashed vehicle on the northbound side of I-71 near Dana Avenue.
Doctors pronounced Micaela dead at UCMC.
Micaela’s mother, Yvette Stevenson says she believes someone has information about the shooting.
“Someone knows something and they’re probably really afraid to speak up,” she said. “Don’t be, because this could happen to you, and I am quite sure they don’t want to be in the same position I am in not knowing.”
Police issued a renewed call for information this week in which they said officers initially responded to reports of a shooting on Duck Creek Road. Additional 911 calls then indicated a vehicle had crashed on I-71 after traveling the wrong way down the Dana Avenue exit ramp.
Few other details about the investigation have been released.
“The only thing I know is, we actually were texting 30 minutes before she left work, and her and her friend went to the store on Blair Avenue, and she was on her way going home... and right there at the Dana light at the exit, somebody opened gunfire,” Yvette explained.
Micaela was a mother of four, Yvette says. She was a laid-back person, but also passionate about her job in healthcare. She had just finished cosmetology school when she died.
Yvette says it doesn’t feel like a year has passed since then.
“It went by quickly,” she said. “We miss her.”
Yvette says she has faith justice will be served — faith bolstered in part by the two CPD detectives on the case.
“I love those ladies,” she said. “They’re working really hard, and one of them told me, ‘I will do this until the end,’ and I believe her.”
If you know anything, you’re urged to call CPD’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.
You can also call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.