Sheriff hopes to resume Ohio River search this week for bodies of 2 missing boys

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (FOX19) - Authorities say they hope to resume a search along the Ohio River this week for the bodies of two missing children.
That includes a 6-year-old Middletown boy who police say died when his mother abandoned him at a park and he was dragged by her van trying to get back in.
Crews will be on and in the water as soon as it’s safe in the hopes of finding the remains of James Hutchinson and 3-year-old Nylo Lattimore, Preble County, Sheriff Mike Simpson told FOX19 NOW on Tuesday.
Middletown police and Butler County prosecutors have said James’ body was dumped into the Ohio River near Lawrenceburg, Indiana after he was killed by his mother, Brittany Gosney.
Conditions along the swollen and fast-moving river have prevented crews from returning to the water before now. Searches have been on land since late last month.
When divers last entered the water, it was despite a rapid current of two miles per hour, which is about a mile faster than any they’d normally consider going into.
Crews were last in the water on Wednesday, March 17.
Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser went to the search scene late last month and said there is a “high degree of probability” a body has been located in the area.
Gmoser said sonar and a cadaver dog both identified the dive spot.
If James’s body is recovered, it will be turned over to the Boone County Coroner’s Office.
Prosecutors have said in court records they believe the first grader was killed Feb. 27 when Gosney abandoned him and his two siblings, 7 and 9, at Rush Run Wildlife Area in Preble County.
Middletown police say she told them her boyfriend had been pressuring her to get rid of her children.
Her boyfriend, James Hamilton, also faces multiple charges in connection with the incident.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.