Springdale vaccination site hopes to draw Hispanics, Latinos this weekend

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (FOX19) - Concerns remain about the number of Latinos in Hamilton County who have yet to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Now a new campaign called Get Out the Vax is working to expand the reach of vaccination sites, especially to people of color.
Community leaders in the Tri-State say low vaccination rates among Latino residents can be attributed to the difficulties of the language barrier as well as in making and traveling to appointments.
A vaccination clinic on Saturday in Tri-County Mall geared towards Latinos aims to help take care of those issues.
Pastor Jenny Sasson with Vineyard Church Cincinnati is one of many Tri-State leaders helping in the region-wide vaccination campaign, whose goal is to get 80 percent of those eligible vaccinated by July 4.
“We can use our strengths and our weaknesses to work as a team and facilitate those around us,” Sasson told FOX19 NOW on Wednesday.
Sasson explains one of the campaign’s hurdles is the lagging Latino vaccination rate compared to their white counterparts.
Almost four months into the vaccine rollout in Ohio, data from the Department of Health show just 4,632 of the 277,441 Hamilton County residents who have received at least one dose identified as Latino. Some 69,749 residents did not provide ethnicity data.
“The difficulty has been getting on the website, which is only facilitated in English,” Sasson said.
At the Tri-County vaccination site, Sasson says Spanish translators will be on hand to help bridge the communication barrier and help folks fill out the paperwork.
But anyone can get a vaccine jab at the clinic.
“We have 500 doses,” Sasson said. “We can even do 600 if they show up. All we want is for people to show up, register, show up and we’ll get it done for them.”
There is no charge. No ID is required. No one will be asking about immigration status either.
There will also be free public transportation to the site on Saturday as well as other sites throughout the Cincinnati region.
The hope is by removing these barriers for the Latino community, more people will be willing to get vaccinated.
