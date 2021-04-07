Staying Mainly Dry & Warm Wednesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A warm morning with temperatures in the low 50s to start your Wednesday. Look for a high of 78 degrees Wednesday afternoon with a just a slight chance of a few evening showers that will develop over Indiana and slowly move eastward during evening as the showers weaken.
Wednesday night and Thursday look for occasional showers and possible thunder that come to an end before dawn Friday. Friday afternoon and evening will be dry with our next chance of rain and thunder of Saturday afternoon.
After a string of days with high temperatures in the 70s, temperatures return to colder-than-normal levels by the end of the seven day forecast. That means high temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s from the 13th through the 20th. Stay tuned for changes.
