Summer jobs: Mayor’s Career Expo will virtually match hundreds of teens with over 60 employers

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A career expo Friday will match hundreds of teens and young adults looking for paying summer jobs with more than 60 employers, Cincinnati city officials say.
For the first time in its 15-year history, the Mayor’s Career Expo will be held virtually 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Anywhere from 500 to 600 teens and young adults ages 14 to 24 can expect to earn approximately $2,000 this summer.
Register at: https://jainspirecareerexpo.vfairs.com/#
“I am grateful that once again our City is coming together in honor of the annual Youth Career Expo to provide teens with job opportunities for the upcoming summer,” said Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley in a prepared statement.
“Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown reminds us there is great dignity in work and after a year inside due to the pandemic, I’m proud of all our kids choosing to participate and experience the pride that comes with contributing to our city in enriching ways.”
Sponsors include Southwest Ohio Regional Workforce Investment Board, YMCA of Cincinnati, and Junior Achievement.
Teens have internship opportunities in various career industries including recreation, public service, information technology, culinary, medical, childcare, construction, fire, arts, police, parks. and other city government departments.
