Homicide suspect detained in Butler County returned to Adams County for questioning

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A suspect in an Adams County homicide who was detained in Butler County overnight is now undergoing questioning, Sheriff Kimmy Rogers says.
Trenton police, with the assistance of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Butler County Sheriff’s Office, took the suspect into custody late Tuesday, police said.
Adams County deputies picked him up at the Trenton Police Department Wednesday morning and took him back to their headquarters as they continue their investigation, according to police.
The homicide probe was launched when deputies responded to reports of a body in a house on State Route 781 about 10 p.m. Tuesday, sheriff’s officials say.
The names of the suspect and the victim have not been released.
Sheriff Rogers said he had no further information to release while the investigation continues.
