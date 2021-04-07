WATCH LIVE: Hamilton Co. to discuss COVID-19 cases, vaccination efforts

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Medical Director of Hamilton County Public Health Dr. Stephen Feagins will be sharing the latest on our local COVID-19 cases and vaccinations.
Jeff Coleman, Xavier’s Vice-President for Risk Management and the Chair of Xavier’s Covid Task Force, will share Xavier’s strategy for vaccinating students.
Last week, Commissioner Denise Driehaus said one in four Hamilton County residents have started receiving COVID-19 vaccinations.
Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman said there’s a lot going well for the county, most notably the number of citizens receiving vaccinations.
“We’re making really good metrics, and hopefully this will long-term impact the number of people that can get serious illness,” Kesterman said. “But each of us must continue to be careful and continue to practice safety steps to protect ourselves and our family.”
