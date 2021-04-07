Woman’s ‘suspicious death’ remains unsolved after 17 years; CPD ask for info in case

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police are renewing their push for information to solve a 2004 homicide.
Gentria Thomas was found dead on April 6, 2004, on Third Street between Broadway and Sycamore, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
Thomas, who was 43-years-old when she died, had “bite marks” on her body when she was found dead, her brother Murray Burnam told FOX19 NOW in 2004.
The suspicious manner of Thomas’ death led police to rule it a homicide.
Call the CPD Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542 if you have any information.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.