Blue Ash Chili relocating after 50 years at original spot

BLUE ASH, Ohio (FOX19) - Blue Ash Chili’s has been located at the same place for more than 50 years, but the time has come for the location to close its doors.
The good news though, it’s not a permanent closure.
Thursday and Friday are the last two days folks can come to the location to grab a bite to eat. Customers, like Judith Boyle, are taking advantage.
“My husband loves to come here because you can get a beer with your meal,” says Boyle. “They serve alcoholic drinks and I like their classic gyros they’re delicious and they have great double deckers.”
Blue Ash Chil on Kenwood Road has been a staple in the community.
“It’s nice and it’s been here for a long time and their BLTs are known,” says customer Linda Burke. “I know Guy Fieri came here from Food Network and it’s just a great place to eat.”
Blue Ash Chil is now being forced to relocate due to the properties around the corner being sold for redevelopment.
“Sad to see the place go, it’s been here forever,” says Sarah Hicks, a server at Blue Ash Chili. “You know, the regulars that have been coming here since it opened has made it feel like home. But we’re excited for the new journey at the new place.”
Those who are familiar faces reminisce on what they love about the family-owned business.
“I started coming here as a kid,” Zach Martin says. “I mean, it’s an institution, it’s been here forever. Like Rob said, we all work together down the street so we come here all the time, service is always good, foods even better.”
The new Blue Ash Chili at 9525 Kenwood Road opens on April 12.
