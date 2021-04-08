CPD officer sentenced to 5 years probation for filing false income tax returns

“Ms. Campbell dreaded being away from her girls to work overtime or off-duty details, knowing that they would be home without her to care for them. But there were bills to pay, and she was determined to give them a stable home, with working appliances, and food at the ready. Unlike many defendants who appear before the Court for fraud offenses, Ms. Campbell did not have, did not accrue, and did not seek out extravagant possessions. She lives with her two girls in a $120,000 house, with a $100,000 mortgage, and she drives a 2014 Chevy, worth less than $6,000.