Father charged with abducting 5-month-old in Forest Park under arrest

FOREST PARK, Ohio (FOX19) - A father accused of abducting his 5-month-old girl in Forest Park over the weekend is under arrest.
Forest Park Assistant Police Chief Rick Jones says Christian Jackson, 24, walked into the Warren County Courthouse on Wednesday to talk to a judge about his situation and was arrested.
Jackson is held at the Hamilton County jail. He made a brief court appearance Thursday morning.
Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Janaya Trotter Bratton ordered Jackson’s release on his own recognizance on the felony charge under the conditions of two forms of electronic monitoring, court officials say.
Forest Park police wrote in court records Jackson abducted his daughter on Saturday night despite a protection order against him prohibiting contact with the infant and her mother.
The protection order was put into place due to a domestic violence conviction in Butler County involving the infant’s mother, Lillian Armstrong.
Armstrong, 20, of Mason also was arrested in connection with the case, on charges of child endangering and obstructing official business.’
According to court records, Armstrong allowed Jackson around their daughter despite the protection order.
Jackson also has no custody rights to her, police say.
The baby was later found safe.
She is in the care of Warren County Children’s Services, court records show.
