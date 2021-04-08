Ohio State Fair won’t be open to the public again this year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - For the second year in a row, the Ohio State Fair will not be open to the public the Ohio Expositions Commission announced Wednesday.
The 2021 fair will be limited to exhibitors and family members for youth and senior livestock competitions, along with educational project judging for non-livestock competitions, such as 4-H.
“Although vaccination rates are improving significantly each day, Ohio continues to fight the battle against COVID-19. Where we are today in this battle makes it challenging to plan a large-scale entertainment event, not knowing where we will be, or what Ohio will look like, in late July,” General Manager Virgil Strickler explained.
Strickler went on to say that COVID-19 safety protocols may lead to considerably lower attendance than in previous years.
“The financial ramifications of hosting a typical Ohio State Fair with the same overhead costs, but far less revenue, could be devastating to our organization. In a typical year, the Ohio State Fair’s budget is designed to break even, with a nominal profit, if any. Hosting a full fair this year would likely lead to significant financial loss,” Strickler said.
Organizers say the rides, concerts, food vendors and shopping are expected to return to the fair in 2022.
The 2021 Ohio State Fair is set to take place from July 27 through Aug. 7.
