Workers hanging from building rescued after scaffolding collapse

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Firefighters rescued workers hanging from a building in downtown after the scaffolding collapsed.
The scaffolding collapsed at 4th and Elm Streets, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.
Three window washers were hanging from the collapsed scaffolding, the department said.
Firefighters rescued all three from the building’s eighth and ninth floors within 40 minutes, the department said.
According to Assistant Fire Chief Tom Lakamp, all of the workers are okay.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.