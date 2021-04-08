Rain & storms today, with 70s through Friday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We have a chance for a few scattered showers this afternoon, even a thunder storm before sunset. Highs will reach 70 degrees early in the early afternoon. Rain ends around midnight. Friday starts out partly cloudy, but the skies will begin to clear. Friday stays warm with highs in the mid 70s.
Go ahead and keep your daytime plans for Saturday but watch for a chance for rain and thunder by the afternoon.
Saturday looks wet. From late morning into the pre-dawn hours of Sunday rain will be widespread, at times heavy and there will be some thunder mixed in with the rain. During the day Sunday look for sporadic, occasional, light showers.
The extended forecast features a return to colder-than-normal levels by the end of the seven-day outlook. Get ready for highs in the upper 50s and low 60s from April 13 through April 20.
