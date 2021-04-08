Sheriff’s office searching for missing 17-year-old girl

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing girl.
Kailyn Paige, 17, was last seen leaving her home in the Village of South Lebanon on April 5, the sheriff’s office says
Authorities believe she may be in Wilmington.
Paige is described asa 5′1″ with black and red hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing glasses, a green Under Armor hoodie and black or gray sweatpants.
If you have any information, you’re urged to call 513.925.2525.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.