Tee off in support of Lindner Center of HOPE

Lindner Center of HOPE’s High Hopes Auxiliary will present HOPE on the Green, a women’s golf scramble on Monday, May 17, 2021.
The event is intended to raise funds in support of Lindner Center of HOPE’s telehealth services. High Hopes is an organization of caring volunteers serving Lindner Center of HOPE.
Why Telehealth Services?
Lindner Center of HOPE quickly learned last March that telehealth upgrades were essential to continue serving patients when the shelter in place/stay at home order was mandated. This service continues today and is here to stay. Clinicians are communicating in this fashion with patients, their family members and loved ones. In fact, it has created greater access than ever.
Upgrades to telehealth services at the Center are necessary. New software platforms will be added, additional technology will be purchased and increasing the Center’s Internet broadband width is essential for continued telehealth service.
The event will be held at Hyde Park Country Club, 3740 Erie Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45208. The schedule is as follows:
- Breakfast: 8 am
- Shotgun Start: 9 am
- 19th Hole & Art Auction: 1 pm
- Luncheon & Awards: 2 pm
All registrations include breakfast and lunch.
19th Hole Happy Hour and Awards Ceremony immediately following play.
Blake Gustafson and Amy Russert are Co-Chairs of HOPE on the Green
Sponsorship and registration information can be found at www.lindnercenterofhope.org/donate. We encourage you to visit the event site and find out more details!
Questions? Contact 513-477-8349 OR 513-910-9612
Lindner Center of HOPE in Mason is a comprehensive mental health center providing excellent, patient-centered, scientifically-advanced care for individuals suffering with mental illness. A state-of-the-science, mental health center and charter member of the National Network of Depression Centers, the Center provides psychiatric hospitalization and partial hospitalization for individuals age 12-years-old and older, outpatient services for all ages, diagnostic services for all ages and short-term residential services for adults, and research. The Center is enhanced by its partnership with UC Health as its clinicians are ranked among the best providers locally, nationally and internationally. Together Lindner Center of HOPE and UC Health offer a true system of mental health care in the Greater Cincinnati area and across the country. The Center is also affiliated with the University of Cincinnati (UC) College of Medicine.
Press release above provided by Lindner Center of HOPE