Thursday: Rain & Thunder Develops During Afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A few scattered showers Thursday morning will give way to more widespread periods of rain and even Thunder through Thursday.
Daytime highs near 70 degrees.
The showers will come to an end before dawn Friday.
Friday afternoon and evening will be dry except for the possibility of a few sprinkles.
Saturday looks wet. From late morning into the pre-dawn hours of Sunday rain will be widespread, at times heavy and there will be some thunder mixed in with the rain. During the day Sunday look for sporadic, occasional, light showers.
After a string of days with high temperatures in the 70s, temperatures return to colder-than-normal levels by the end of the seven day forecast. That means high temperatures mostly in the low 60s for the middle part of next week. Stay tuned for changes.
