Tickets sold out for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway !

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Thank you Tri-State! As of April 8, we sold out tickets for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 2021 Dream Home Giveaway.
The $500,000 four-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is being built by Fischer Homes in the Prestwick Place neighborhood in Cincinnati.
Every single penny from the giveaway goes to fighting childhood cancer.
Questions Concerning Ticket Sales
- When can I expect a receipt after purchasing my ticket? If you do not provide an email address during the time of purchase, you can expect to receive a mailed receipt within 5-10 business days. If you do provide an email during your purchase, you can expect a receipt within 48 hours. Please make sure you check your junk/spam folders.
- Will I receive something in the mail for tax purposes or to claim as a deduction? The IRS has ruled that a payment for a raffle ticket is a tax-deductible charitable contribution only to the extent the amount of the payment exceeds the price of the ticket.
- How much of the proceeds actually go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital? All of the proceeds go directly to St. Jude.
Questions Concerning the Cincinnati St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
- Who is the builder of the 2021 Cincinnati St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway? Fischer Homes
- What city is the house being built in? Cincinnati
- What neighborhood is the house being built in? Prestwick Place by Fischer Homes
- What is the estimated value of the house? $500,000
- What will the home feature this year?
- 4 Bedrooms
- 2.5 Bathrooms
- Unique five-level design
- Open floorplan with connecting kitchen, morning room and 2-story family room
- Recreation room
- Owner’s suite on its own level with sitting room
- Three additional bedrooms and full bath located on their own level
- What is the square footage of the home? Approximately 3,100 square ft.
- Will the home be open for open house tours? Yes, weekends from May 8 - June 13. Saturdays from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon - 5 p.m.
Questions Concerning Other Prizes
What other prizes can I win if I reserve a ticket?
- Tickets on Sale Prize Deadline: Tickets reserved by Thursday, March 18 are eligible to win a $10,000 VISA Gift Card, courtesy of NFM Lending
- First Week Prize Deadline: Tickets reserved by Friday, March 26 are eligible to win a $2,500 VISA Gift Card, courtesy of FOX19 NOW
- Early Bird Prize Deadline: Tickets reserved by Friday, April 23 are eligible to win a $5,000 Amazon Gift Card, courtesy of NFM Lending
- Bonus Prize Deadline: Tickets reserved by Friday, June 4 are eligible to win a 2021 HR-V LX AWD, courtesy of Cincinnati Northern Kentucky Honda Dealers
Questions Concerning the Giveaway
- When is the Giveaway date? Friday, June 18. All prizes will be drawn live on air during the FOX19 NOW morning show starting at 9:00 am
- Do I have to turn my physical ticket in order to claim a prize? No. If you win a prize, someone from St. Jude will call you directly.
