Woman tased, arrested after climbing into bowl of Fountain Square, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A bizarre incident Thursday afternoon at Fountain Square ended with a woman being tased and arrested.
Workers at Fountain Square called police to report a woman was climbing into the fountain, Cincinnati Police Sgt. Mike Miller told FOX19 NOW.
Officers arrived and found the woman in the bowl of the fountain, police said.
Police tried taking her into custody, but Miller said she refused.
The woman was then tased, according to Sgt. Miller.
The woman was arrested for obstructing official business, assault, and trespass, Sgt. Miller said.
